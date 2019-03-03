Insomniac “Had to Grow New Muscles” to Develop ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’, Says CEO

Marvel’s Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4 has been an absolute unit of success since its launch last year. The web-slinging adventure has received praise from fans and critics alike for its superb mechanics and wonderful storytelling. However, according to Insomniac CEO Ted Price, in order to achieve what they did with Marvel’s Spider-Man, they had turn things up a notch.

In a recent interview with Variety, Price discussed many topics, including the early days of Insomniac and how it came to be as well as the marvelous adventure of Peter Parker on PS4. He noted that the success that the title has achieved has been “pretty incredible” for the dev team.

“Everybody worked incredibly hard on it and like most games, you don’t know how people are truly going to respond once it’s out in the market,” Price continued. “So we were all waiting on pins and needles and when the responses came in from both the press and the fans, we all breathed a sigh of relief and started celebrating.”

He then mentioned how the team “had a lot of material to work with” when it came to creating their own story in the Spider-Man realm. “As a result, our story felt authentic to fans because they’re used to hearing different Spider-Man approaches and so ours was additive to the Spider-Man universe,” he said.

Price went on to say how the ambitious title took quite a bit to come together, including the team having to step up their game in order to deliver on something as big as Marvel’s Spider-Man. “We have had to grow new muscles in terms of how we produce games to actually handle delivering a game of this size,” Price said.

“We had to figure out can we improve to deliver this with a team that is probably not as big as some of the internal teams at larger publishers,” he continued. “We had to get scrappy. We had to communicate consistently. We had to try things that we didn’t think would work and then fix them when they broke. And that was another growth moment in our history.”

Needless to say, Insomniac’s hard work paid off as Marvel’s Spider-Man is the company’s biggest success when it comes to sales. The game is currently available exclusively on PlayStation 4. For more, here is a snippet from our official review:

“There’s so much more I want to tell you about this game. I want to assure you that the stealth missions will make your mouth go dry. I want to warn you about certain challenges. I want to admonish you to cherish your time with certain characters. There’s much more that I could say, but you don’t need any more persuasion. This is a genre-defining and generation-defining effort from Insomniac, Sony, and Marvel, and it’s one of the best Spider-Man stories ever told. Go play it. Go be great.”

What do you think about this? Are you glad that Insomniac was able to grow those “new muscles” to deliver on Marvel’s Spider-Man? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

