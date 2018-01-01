Insomniac Games Is Hiring, Job Posting Reveals New Engine Technology

Looking to get started on that New Year’s resolution to follow your dreams and try to get into the gaming industry? Why not with Insomniac Games? It’ll certainly give you the experience to play with a new engine, because that’s exactly what their latest job posting reveals and it’s got us more than a little curious.

Insomniac Games is currently busy with the PlayStation 4 exclusive Spider-Man title, but they have hinted at other projects in the works as well. The studio is hard at work to make 2018 their year, and the latest listing hints they have a few solid tricks up their sleeves, though specific details of this mystery engine are unknown at this time:

Engine Programmer, Insomniac Games

Location: Burbank, California

Insomniac Games is looking for Mid to Senior level Engine programmers for our Core Team. In this role, one would get to work with the team to design, add and modify features of both runtime and tools components of the engine. Other duties include designing, writing and modifying data and code with a heavy focus on real-time performance and usability. You would be expected to provide and help guide features which can be used in practice to create best-in-class contributions to our games. Read on if this is of interest!

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:

Design and develop new engine technology for current and future games based on prioritized list of what other departments require

Contribute innovative and original ideas towards all aspects of game production and development

Collaborate with others on the team to design and build architectures for new systems, and maintain and improve those of current systems

Work proactively with Engine Director to identify technical and developmental risks and obstacles and helps generate solutions

Work independently to complete assigned projects with limited supervision

Implement new functionality in engine.

Design and implement efficient low-level systems to support higher-level programmers and pipelines

Rewrite existing systems as directed for increased functionality, reduced memory usage, and increased performance

Respond to bugs and feature requests related to engine code as directed

Keep current with the technological developments and advancements in the computer game industry

Revise program for corrections, enhancements, or system environment changes

Provide technical assistance by responding to inquiries regarding errors, problems, or questions with programs

Complete processor-specific optimization tasks

Develop familiarity with hardware details of specific game platforms, their capabilities and performance bottlenecks

Analyze code performance

Work with debugging software on specific game platforms

Document technology implementation details

Potentially advise and mentor other programmers, and provide technical leadership in areas of specialization and assist other engineers with technical questions (both inside and outside the Engine department)

Other duties may be assigned

This position is required to advise and mentor other programmers (both inside and outside the Engine department) within their specific areas of expertise if at a senior programmer level.

Education and/or Experience:

Master’s degree or equivalent; or seven plus years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

degree or equivalent; or seven plus years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience. Advanced C, C++, and assembly/microcode programming (various CPU cores).

Additional languages such as HTML, JavaScript and Perl as needed.

Strong grasp of mathematical concepts, graphics, collision detection, data transformation, database management and advanced programming techniques.

Working knowledge of Microsoft Word and Powerpoint.

Ability to work with various content creation and analytical tools such as Microsoft PIX and RAD Telemetry.

If this sounds like the opportunity for you, please apply directly to the role. We are looking for both mid and senior level candidates and we look forward to hearing from you. Thanks.

Interested? Apply now.

