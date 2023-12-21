Wolverine Fans Warned After Playable Build Leaks Online

A playable build of Marvel's Wolverine has surfaced online, but you absolutely should not play it. Video game leaks are pretty wild and catastrophic and they seem to only be getting more significant as days go by. The beta build of Half-Life 2 leaked in the early 2000s and was pretty significant, Grand Theft Auto VI had over an hour of gameplay leaked over a year before it was even announced, and Xbox had a significant leak earlier this year detailing its plans for new hardware, consoles, and games. Sometimes games even leak to the point of people being able to play them years ahead of release. It's pretty messy and it can be quite dramatic.

Unfortunately, Insomniac Games has been hit by a big cyber attack which saw over 1 terabyte of data being stolen from the developer. A group of hackers said they wouldn't release it if they were given a large sum of money, but Sony and Insomniac Games didn't budge. So, tons of information from Insomniac Games was released ranging from design documents about upcoming games, financial details, plans for future games, and even gameplay of Marvel's Wolverine, the studio's next game. The game was announced in 2021 and fans have been waiting to get their hands on it for a while, but we still have a ways to go before we can get the full game. Sadly, a playable version of the game managed to leak as a result of this hack, allowing people to play some of Marvel's Wolverine on PC. This build is obviously a work in progress and is very early, so it's largely a compilation of tutorials and vertical slices meant to highlight key mechanics and the vision for the game. Downloading and playing this leaked build of Marvel's Wolverine is a crime given it is stolen assets and those who have downloaded it have reported that they were sent warnings from their internet service provider.

People are getting DMCA strikes from their ISPs for downloading Wolverine PC on their Internet Service.



You are putting yourself at risk of the federal law by downloading the game because It connects you to Insomniac’s internal servers and logs your information. pic.twitter.com/hC3aoekWhL — Tiger (@TigerCA123) December 21, 2023

Playing the Wolverine PC Build is Very Risky

Whether any action is actually taken is anyone's guess, but we don't advise playing it for a variety of reasons. Most importantly, it's illegal and by playing this build, you will be connected to Insomniac Games' internal logs so you could be tracked. On top of that, you will also risk spoiling the game. So, naturally we advise you steer clear of the leaked Marvel's Wolverine build. Given it's unfinished, subject to change, and is only a small fraction of the game, you're likely not missing much. It's not meant to be played by people outside of the studio and you'll probably have a better time with it when it releases in a couple of years. As of right now, Insomniac Games has not made any kind of official statement on the leaks or the playable build of Marvel's Wolverine. We'll just have to wait and see how this turns out, but right now, it's an unfortunate situation all around.