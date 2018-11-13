Insomniac Games’ ‘Sunset Overdrive’ Coming To PC This Friday, Says Amazon Listing

Over the past few weeks, we’ve been seeing some interesting evidence pointing at a PC release of Insomniac Games‘ wild third-person action/adventure Sunset Overdrive coming to PC, including a recent listing on Steamdb. But now Amazon has all but made it official, with a pre-order page opening up, indicating that the port is set to arrive in just a few days.

According to said listing, the game will make its debut for PC on November 16 — this Friday. It’s set at a price of $19.99; and it looks like the game will include all of its respective DLC in the package.

The game appears to be under the publishing wing of THQ Nordic, who reached a deal with Microsoft earlier in the year to bring a variety of its Xbox One games to PC, including ReCore: Definitive Edition and Super Lucky’s Tale. So it looks like Sunset Overdrive is part of that package, even though it still hasn’t said anything about the game’s release. That said, we’re likely to learn something very soon.

Here are some features listed for Sunset Overdrive on its product page:

Don’t miss the single-player campaign from the game that IGN awarded best Xbox One game of 2014, the game that polygon rated 9 out of 10, and the game that eurogamer calls “a Breath of fresh air.” in sunset Overdrive, the year is 2027 and sunset city is under siege. A contaminated energy drink has transformed most of the population into toxic mutants. For many it’s the end of the world, but for you it’s a dream come true. Your old boss? Dead. Your boring job? Gone. Transform the open-world into your tactical playground by grinding, vaulting and wall-running across the city while using a devastating, unconventional arsenal. With hyper-agility, unique weapons, and customizable special abilities, sunset Overdrive rewrites the rules of traditional shooters and delivers an explosive, irreverent, stylish, and totally unique adventure. Embrace the chaos of sunset city through a hyper-colorful, post-apocalyptic single-player campaign and two bonus expansions, mystery of mooil rig and Dawn of the Rise of the Fallen machines. Outgun crazed mutants, homicidal robots, and villainous thugs on your journeys with the included weapons Pack.

An open world with no rules – leap Off buildings, run along walls, And grind power lines and rails to destroy your foes from every angle.

Over-the-top weapons – collect and upgrade an arsenal of unconventional weapons that use items like Dynamite, fireworks, harpoons, and acid to destroy your enemies.

Mystery of mooil rig, Dawn of the Rise of the fallen machines and weapons Pack included.

The game became a cult classic upon its original release on Xbox One back in 2014, though not the best-seller that Microsoft was hoping it would be. Still, it helped solidify Insomniac Games’ reputation as a powerhouse developer, which would later lead to it teaming up with Sony to produce the best-selling Marvel’s Spider-Man for PlayStation 4.

It’s a busy time for Insomniac at the moment. Along with its forthcoming Turf Wars DLC for Spider-Man (which will reportedly arrive next week), it’s also created the Spyro the Dragon games, which are being given the remaster treatment with tomorrow’s Spyro Reignited Trilogy, produced by Toys For Bob and published by Activision. Sunset Overdrive would obviously be the icing on this already loaded cake.

You can check out Sunset Overdrive for Xbox One and Xbox One X in the meantime, as we wait for official word from this release. But it just might be happening, folks. Hang on tight!