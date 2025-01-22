Insomniac Games Founder Ted Price Is Retiring After 30 Years

After 30 years with the studio, Insomniac Games founder and CEO Ted Price has announced his retirement from the company. Established in 1994 as Xtreme Software, the eventually renamed Insomniac Games has gone on to create numerous iconic franchises like Spyro the Dragon, Ratchet & Clank, Resistance, and most recently, Marvel’s Spider-Man. Over that entire span, Price has been the boss at Insomniac, but in just a couple of short months, this will no longer be the case.

In a post shared on Sony’s website, Price announced his decision to leave Insomniac. Price’s retirement isn’t effective immediately, but will instead happen at the end of March 2025. Price stressed that this move isn’t one that will simply see him depart Insomniac for another company, but is one that will see him retire from the gaming industry as a whole.

“Insomniac has been my life, my home away from home, for three decades,” Price wrote. “I want to thank every Insomniac for having a positive and lasting impact on my life. Working side by side with Insomniacs for so many years has been a gift that I’ll cherish for the rest of my days. I also want to thank our fans who, for three decades, have shared their enthusiasm, their encouragement and their support – inspiring us to take every game farther than the last. We do what we do for you. And I can assure you that we won’t be slowing down.”

In Price’s place, Insomniac will be promoting Chad Dezern, Ryan Schneider, and Jen Huang to serve as co-studio heads. All three of these new leads at Insomniac have a long history with the company and reiterated that their overall goal will still be to make games that have a “lasting impact on people’s lives.”

“Our shared intention is to preserve what has made Insomniac special for 30-plus years while exploring how we can strategically evolve to succeed for decades to come,” the trio of studio heads said in a joint statement. “What does all this mean for our players and fans? We’re going to keep making the games you love, while taking care of the people who make them. This aligns with our studio vision of making a positive and lasting impact on people’s lives.”

As for what’s next with Insomniac Games, it’s known that the company’s main priority at the moment is Marvel’s Wolverine, which is set to come to PS5 at an unannounced point in the future. Other than this, future plans for the studio leaked in late 2023, but it’s not known if these plans are still in place.