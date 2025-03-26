Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet’s Release Date Is Reportedly Years Away

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is reportedly not coming out as soon as we might have hoped. It has been five long years since Naughty Dog released a brand new game. Its last game was The Last of Us Part 2 and since then, it has re-released both Last of Us games (multiple times if you include the staggered PC releases) and two seasons of The Last of Us. This wasn’t the original plan, of course, Naughty Dog was developing The Last of Us Online which would’ve presumably released by now or be very close to releasing. It was expected to be a big project for the studio, but it was scrapped in 2023.

Naughty Dog’s A-team, led by Neil Druckmann, has been working on a brand new game called Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet since 2020. It’s the first new IP from the studio since 2013 and will be a retrofuture sci-fi story with a big ensemble comprised of talented actors from gaming and TV. Naughty Dog boss Neil Druckmann had previously stated that he doesn’t want to reveal games long before they are ready to be released, which led some to believe Intergalactic may be a 2026 game. That would make sense given how long the studio has been working on it, but that may not be the case at all.

Over on ResetEra, reputable journalist and Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier stated that Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet will not release in 2026. This is pretty disappointing given that means there will be at least a seven year gap between Naughty Dog games if that’s true which could also mean its not even exclusive to the PS5. It’s very possible that Intergalactic is a PS6 game if it’s coming out in 2027, but The Last of Us Part 2 managed to release on PS4 despite the PS5 coming out just five months later.

Of course, it’s also worth noting that Schreier could be wrong. He’s usually pretty on the money as he has well-placed sources across the entire industry and rarely ever misses, but things can shift. Naughty Dog could get ahead of schedule and ship Intergalactic for holiday 2026. However, in a recent interview Neil Druckmann shared some new details about Intergalactic and stated that they still have a ways to go on the game’s development. That could be a sign that it really is still years away from seeing the light of day, unfortunately. As of right now, it’s unclear if we are going to see anything from Intergalactic before the end of the year. A first look at gameplay would be great, but if it’s not releasing next year, that may not be feasible.

As of right now, we don’t know a lot about Intergalactic. It will follow a bounty hunter that’s stuck on desolate planet that was once inhabited by a very passionate religion. However, things went dark long before the events of the game and the protagonist must uncover what happened on the planet in order to escape it. It sounds like a pretty exciting premise and yet another original story for Naughty Dog, so hopefully we won’t have to wait too long to play it.

