Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet: Everything We Know So Far

Naughty Dog’s upcoming action-adventure title Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet has been the center of gamer’s attention since its announcement at The Game Awards 2024. Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is set to be the company’s next IP, arriving over a decade after Naughty Dog’s last series (the universally acclaimed The Last of Us). With only some details to consider from the announcement trailer, the potential behind this upcoming project has fans pondering. While we may not have seen everything yet, this project has been secretly hinted at since 2020. Let’s take a look at what we know about Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet so far:

Naughty Dog has been a warhorse within the gaming industry, with some of the most recognizable games in the 20th century. Titles such as Jak & Daxter, Crash Bandicoot, Uncharted, and The Last of Us, have gotten several installments, and even Hollywood adaptations, as seen in 2022’s Uncharted and the HBO hit series The Last of Us. The testament of this company’s craft has been noticed by many within the gaming community, as it has set an example of excellence in storytelling and visuals. With the four-minute announcement trailer for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet already hitting 1.3 million views since its debut two weeks ago, it’s tempting to see what comes next from the title.

What Do We Know About Intergalactic?

Intergalactic is Naughty Dog’s Next original story set within space.

As mentioned above, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is in development by Naughty Dog for PlayStation 5. The title is led by creative director and writer Neil Druckmann, alongside co-directors Matthew Gallant and Kurt Margenau. The game marks the second collaboration between Druckmann and Margenau, having worked together as directors on The Last of Us Part II. The game will also be scored by two-time Academy Award-winning composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

Development on Intergalactic began in 2020 after the release of The Last of Us Part II, with Druckmann revealing his commitment to a new IP during Summer Game Fest in June 2022. Details on the game emerged during an interview with The New Yorker for HBO’s The Last of Us alongside series’ writer and producer Craig Mazin, where Druckmann stated that his next project was “structured more like a TV show”, which he recognized hasn’t been done before by Naughty Dog.

In February, Sony Interactive Entertainment trademarked Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, but there was no sign of Naughty Dog’s involvement. This brings us to The Game Awards 2024, where there were rumblings of the company announcing its next video game before the event. Here we got our first glimpse into a world that has been at least four years in the making.

Intergalactic Sets Up a Star-Studded Adventure (With Some Out-of-This-World Talent)

According to Naughty Dog’s announcement, “Intergalactic stars our newest protagonist, Jordan A. Mun, a dangerous bounty hunter who ends up stranded on Sempiria – a distant planet whose communication with the outside universe went dark hundreds of years ago. In fact, anyone who’s flown to it hoping to unravel its mysterious past was never heard from again. Jordan will have to use all her skills and wits if she hopes to be the first person in over 600 years to leave its orbit.” Druckmann expanded upon the trailer during an interview with The New York Times, revealing that the story explores a fictional religion and putting your faith in different institutions. It was also noted that the title will take inspiration from classic Anime like 1988’s Akira and 1998’s Cowboy Bebop.

Jordan A. Mun is portrayed by Uncharted and The Last of Us S2 Actor Tati Gabrielle.

This brings us to the red blazer protagonist… no not Akira, but bounty hunter Jordan A. Mun, played by Tati Gabrielle. The actress is no stranger to the world of Naughty Dog, as she took on the role of mercenary Jo Braddock in 2022’s Uncharted movie and will be appearing as the military medic Nora in the second season of The Last of Us. According to Druckmann, Gabrielle’s audition was a standout during the casting process, comparing it to The Last of Us’s Ashley Johnson’s audition for Ellie. Although not confirmed, Intergalactic is set to have The Last of Us Part II co-writer Halley Gross as Jordan’s agent and comedian/actor Kumail Nanjiani as Five Aces’ member Colin Graves. Actors Tony Dalton and Troy Baker, who frequently collaborates with Druckmann, are attached in undisclosed roles.

With the project currently making waves through social media (for some reasons better than others), many await the next update on Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. A release date hasn’t been confirmed, but watchful viewers have discovered that the trailer might hint at Spring 2027. For now, Naughty Dog fans can dissect the trailer bit by bit to find what Easter Eggs or hints are revealed. In any case, Naughty Dog is set to bring forth a game years ahead of its time…quite literally.