Internal EA Email Leaks Revealing Sensitive Details About Big Projects

A recent internal e-mail has been leaked detailing EA’s plans for the upcoming year. Some of the plans, like the narrowed down February release window for Fe on the Nintendo Switch, are exciting, where others were slightly disappointing.

A Way Out is arguably one of the most anticipated games of the year with an original 2018 release date. The leaked information now confirms that the “gutsiest” game isn’t slated until 2019, though EA is planning “lots of hype and anticipation around this title coming out of EA Play.” According to the e-mail:

Lots of hype and anticipation around this title coming out of EA PLAY, one of EA’s stronger titles at the show

Perceived as a bold choice for co-op centric design and promising first impressions

Josef as a personality is a plus, his passion is great, but need to watch out for controversy

“The bold innovations in design combined with Josef’s charisma and passion can make this a breakout hit.”

The leak also sets a roadmap for the title’s timeline in the press, with a sneak peek at The Game Awards’ contribution to the hype train. According to the “Looking Forward” portion, fans can “Meet Vincent and Leo” on December 7th – which coincides for when The Game Awards airs. Feb2018 will bring with it more of a focus on co-op and the storyline behind the upcoming title, with March having a surprise reveal as well. From then “onwards,” EA simply says “sustain”. Given that they are anticipating controversy highlighted above, that shouldn’t be hard to do.

A Way Out is slated for a now 2019 release for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.