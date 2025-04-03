inZOI Teases Free Update Featuring a Fan-Favorite Paid Sims 4 Feature

Life sim fans have been keeping an eye on the new hyper-realistic inZOI since it arrived in Early Access. While the game itself is not free to play, developer Krafton has made it clear that all updates during the Early Access period will be free. This means that newly added content will not cost players extra, which is a big difference from The Sims 4. Along with the impressive graphics, free updates just might be the biggest thing separating inZOI from its primary competitor. And a recent teaser suggests that the next free update might include a beloved The Sims 4 feature that players have to buy a pack to get.

In a recent post on X, the official @PlayinZOI account shared a teaser with the words “coming soon…” attached. Given that the image features a cat tree and some pawprints, it’s not hard to guess that the feature coming soon to inZOI will be pets. Given that this update wasn’t included in the Early Access overview roadmap previously shared for inZOI, it’s an exciting teaser for animal lovers.

As of now, we don’t know how many pets will be added or when they will arrive as part of the free update schedule for inZOI. However, Krafton recently shared plans to update the game more often than originally intended, so it’s quite possible we will see pets in inZOI sooner than expected.

inZOI Adding Pets for Free Would Be a Huge Leg-Up Over The Sims 4

Krafton has previously confirmed that all new content added during Early Access will be free. That means that if pets truly are coming soon, adding a furry friend to your zoi’s family will be a free upgrade to inZOI. Gamers tired of paying for every expansion for The Sims 4 have already been impressed with the promise of free new content for inZOI. Now, this teaser suggests that those free updates will indeed include features that are paywalled in competitors like The Sims franchise.

Life sim fans have long enjoyed the pets in The Sims 4. However, adding cats, dogs, and other animals to your household isn’t available in the free base game. Instead, pet lovers will need to buy The Sims 4: Cats & Dogs Expansion Pack. This add-on costs $39.99 – notably, the same price as the entirety of inZOI in its Early Access period. Adding this feature to the base game for free gives inZOI an edge against its competitor, especially if additional planned content updates will bring more features that gamers have come to expect to pay for in The Sims 4.

Currently, we don’t know too much about how pets will work when they arrive in inZOI. The teaser pretty clearly indicates that we’ll at least have cats, which isn’t surprising given the cat that’s essentially become a mascot for the life sim. Whether dogs and other pets will also be included in the next free update remains to be seen. Another big question is whether we’ll be able to actually control our pets. This has been a longstanding request for The Sims 4, which doesn’t make pets controllable household members like previous Sims games have done. If inZOI adds controllable pets in this free update, it will be a massive win for life sim fans.

Are you playing inZOI yet? Will the free update with pets get you to check it out if you haven’t already? Let me know your thoughts in the comments below!