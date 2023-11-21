Publisher Confirms Next Subnautica Is Coming in 2025

Subnautica's brand of deep sea exploration and survival has proven to be a popular one with players. Not only has the original release been a major success for developer Unknown Worlds but its Below Zero DLC was a major hit as well. Subnautica has been such a success that Unknown Worlds was relatively recently acquired by PUBG publisher Krafton, becoming a major part of its catalog. In a recent Krafton earnings call, it was revealed that Unknown Worlds is currently working on a sequel to Subnautica, and it is on track to release by 2025.

It's not too surprising to see the next Subnautica pop up in Krafton's 2023 Earnings call. After all, rumors started to swirl about its existence last year after job listings were spotted on Unknown Worlds' site. Unfortunately, we don't know much else about the game. It's listed as an "Adventure/ Survival" game, but otherwise, Krafton didn't provide any hints for what players should expect. Most likely, it won't stray too far away from what made the original Subnautica great, though the team could look to experiment with a new type of biome. Hopefully, we'll start to hear about what's next in the coming months.

Games Mentioned in the Krafton 2023 Earnings Call

(Photo: Steam)

The new Subnautica isn't the only thing mentioned by Krafton in its earnings call. The publisher also confirmed that it is targeting a 2024 release date for the upcoming PUBG Black Budget. This is a new game in the PUBG universe that turns the action into an extraction shooter. Think of it as something similar to games like Escape for Tarkov but with a PUBG twist.

Krafton also mentioned Project Gold Rush from Vector North. This is also set to release in 2025 and falls under the "Action-Adventure Sandbox" genre. Just like the next Subnautica, we don't know much beyond that, though Krafton will likely start to announce information at some point next year.

We also got a sneak peek at the further-along future for Krafton. The team has been acquiring and establishing new studios over the last few years, and it seems like that is about to pay off in a big way. This year, Krafton's various studios released five games. Over the next three years, Krafton has plans to release more than 32 total games. That's a sizable scale-up and speaks to how busy Krafton has been.

Included in the list of upcoming games are the three mentioned above, Dark and Darker's mobile port, Project inZOI, Project Windless, and several unannounced games. It'll certainly be a studio worth paying attention to as we move forward.

Subnautica is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.