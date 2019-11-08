IO Interactive’s Next Hitman Game Is “Well Underway”

IO Interactive is still giving Hitman 2 players new content every month through more Contracts and other releases, but it’s also working to deliver an entirely new Hitman experience. In fact, that new Hitman game that’ll perhaps be called Hitman 3 or something along those lines is “well underway,” according to the developer. This update on the status of the game came from November’s Hitman 2 roadmap where plans for the next update were outlined.

Located near the bottom of the November roadmap that can be seen here, IO Interactive mentioned the next Hitman game after going over some of the content players will get in Hitman 2 this month. Instead of beating around the bush or teasing what’s to come, the developer straight up said that people working on Hitman 2 were gradually being pulled off of that game’s development to work on the Hitman game that’s “well underway.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“After 13 months of full-time support and content for Hitman 2 – at no additional cost (besides what we added through the Expansion Pass), we’re now at a place where we are looking increasingly to the future,” the update from IO Interactive said. “In real terms, we’re moving more and more of the Hitman 2 team to join the next Hitman game, which is well underway.”

The HITMAN 2 November Roadmap is the biggest one EVER! 🥳 Get ready for a massive celebration with a month of free content and unlocks! 🎉 See the trailer and read more: https://t.co/UmYtBD70DD pic.twitter.com/bpBmflbVh9 — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) November 6, 2019

For anyone who’s still playing Hitman 2 and is worried about their content stream drying up completely before the next Hitman game releases, it doesn’t seem like you’ll have to worry about that. The update continued to say that the November content will indeed be the “final major patch” for Hitman 2 and that December will bring this year’s final content releases, but things like Featured Contracts and new community-driven Contracts will be released in 2020.

“Our 2020 plans for Hitman 2 live content will focus on continuing to add Featured Contracts as well as introduce Community-curated Contracts into the game,” IO Interactive said. “On top of that, we are also planning a re-activation of HITMAN 2 Elusive Targets, giving players another chance to earn any attached rewards and experience the Elusive Target missions that you might have missed the first time around.”

The video at the top gives an overview of everything that’s coming to the game this month.

It was also confirmed back in October that IO Interactive and Warner Bros. were working on a new game, though it wasn’t said what that game would be. It’s not a stretch to imagine that game is this new Hitman title that’s being worked on, but that can’t be said for sure until the pair confirms it.