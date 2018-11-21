iPhone Space Bar Trick Is Hilariously Blowing People’s Minds

Technology is constantly changing and mobile phones are no exception. It seems when we’ve finally learned all of the hidden features our cells have, an update rolls out and we’re back at square one. When one iPhone user shared a seemingly simply space bar trick, immediately Twitter users responded with hilarious comments of her saving their technological lives.

How come you guys never told me this iPhone trick? I feel duped. pic.twitter.com/2RfRhI4Y1X — Krissy Brierre-Davis (@krissys_kitchen) November 18, 2018

Utilizing the touchscreen, iPhone users can shift where the marker is seamlessly in a way that apparently a lot of people didn’t realise:

this just changed my entire life //t.co/eyQ37r6by4 — rat king (@MikeIsaac) November 19, 2018

I was today years old when I learned this! — CEE! (@_candiiM) November 19, 2018

Evidently, it’s not limited to just the space bar either:

It doesn’t have to be the space bar. Press and hold any Part of the keyboard and you can drag the cursor. And if you don’t have a haptic keyboard, like on an iPad that’s not the latest, use two fingers at once for the same effect. — RobOz (@roboso) November 19, 2018

A few people also responded that they already knew this with some even saying it’s a feature years old, but come on … sometimes these features are so simple, they are easy to overlook.

