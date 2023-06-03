Speed Attacked During Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup Final

Darren Watkins Jr. -- better known by his online alias IShowSpeed, or just Speed -- was attacked today in England, at Wembley Stadium, during the FA Cup final between Manchester rivals Manchester City and Manchester United. The game has since concluded with Manchester City edging out Manchester United 2-1 thanks to a pair of İlkay Gündoğan goals. In the process, Manchester United's hopes for a domestic cup double were slashed and Manchester City's historic pursuit of a treble was kept alive. That said, for a brief moment during the game the Internet was not focused on David De Gea's poor distribution or Gündoğan playing like prime Andrés Iniesta, but popular streamer and Internet personality, the aforementioned Speed, being attacked during the game, and during a stream, by what appears to be a Manchester City fan.

As you would expect, Speed was streaming himself in the stands during the finals before said stream was interrupted by a fellow attendee who appears to hit/shove the streamer, seemingly unprovoked. The attack catches Speed off guard but before he can react his bodyguard steps in and wrestlers the man to the ground.

Man City fan tried to attack Speed but his bodyguard on timing 😭 pic.twitter.com/iBSbBxb5tN — Speedy Updates (@SpeedUpdates1) June 3, 2023

Following the altercation up, Speed released a video relaying word that he was unable to continue the stream after the altercation and after being "contacted." Who he was contacted by he doesn't say, but it was presumably either the platform he was streaming on, the FA, or possibly an agent. Unfortunately, this was the extent of the update.

Speed speaks on the situation of the Man City fan attacking him at Wembley pic.twitter.com/nP54smlvq3 — Speedy Updates (@SpeedUpdates1) June 3, 2023

As always, we will keep you updated as more information about the incident surfaces, but it looks like this may be all that comes from it. As you can see, the situation was quickly de-escalated after the bodyguard's intervention. As for what ignited the altercation, we don't know. In the stream it seems to be unprovoked.

At the moment of publishing, the FA has not addressed the incident in any capacity. We don't anticipate this changing for a variety of reasons -- the primary being the fact that these type of incidents are fairly common at English football matches -- but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.