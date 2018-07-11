‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Game Announced

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is heading to mobile devices soon, not through a streaming service this time but instead through a new mobile game called It’s Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile.

Playing off of the way that many of the TV series’ episodes are named, the mobile game’s title chops the “Philadelphia” part in favor of the instantly recognizable beginning and uses “The Gang” in the name. Developed and published by East Side Games with collaboration from FoxNext Games, It’s Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile is coming to iOS and Android devices later this year.

If you’ve got a favorite character from the hit show’s 12 seasons, there’s a good chance that you’ll encounter them in the mobile game if they’re one of the core characters. A press release about the new mobile game listed off the fan-favorite characters that’ll be included while detailing what all the game’s story entails.

“In It’s Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile,​ players team up with The Gang: Mac, Dennis, Charlie, Dee and Frank, in their favorite gags, storylines, and iconic moments from the series, indulging in new and ridiculous money-making schemes to tap and unlock their way to more schemes and collect fan-favorite characters.

“Frank’s come into a bunch of dirty money he needs to hide from the feds, so he recruits The Gang to do his dirty work. While Mac, Dennis, and Dee bicker and backstab over laundering schemes, Frank tasks Charlie with hiding the clean cash in a safe place.”

The game’s already got its social media in order as well to deliver more updates about the mobile release. Though no trailer’s been released yet, the Twitter account shared the image below of the game to give a first look at the artwork. You can’t download the game yet, but you can sign up to receive news so you’ll know when it’s ready.

Huge thanks to @THR for their coverage of Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile! We’re ecstatic to announce this project. The gang’s gonna get real weird with it so stay tuned! Follow the link and sign up for the latest news: https://t.co/kH2KNN4N2c #alwayssunnygame pic.twitter.com/kCh6XKJJJp — Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile (@AlwaysSunnyGame) July 10, 2018

“At FoxNext Games, we take pride in selecting the best studio partners to bring our games to life, and East Side Games’ reputation of creating deep, dynamic mobile worlds made them the perfect match to transform It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia into a one-of-a-kind gaming experience that extends the show narrative,” said Rick Phillips, president of licensing and publishing, FoxNext Games.

It’s Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile does not yet have a release date, though the 13th season of the FXX show starts on September 5.