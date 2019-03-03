Jack Black Finally Releases a Let’s Play Video, Plays Game He Starred In

When Jack Black first revealed that he was starting a gaming channel on YouTube, he quickly amassed a decent following. It soon became clear that Black likely wasn’t going to be playing any video games, but instead sharing a weekly vlog. However, the day has finally arrived that the comedian stopped playing games, and started to, well… play a game. And one that he starred in.

In the most recent video uploaded to JablinskiGames, it starts out like any of the past videos, save for YouTuber Ricky Berwick’s intro. Black takes viewers on a journey through his life, including being sick at home and being on the Jumanji sequel’s set. A little after four minutes into the video, he finally reveals what fans have been waiting for.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He apparently got his “Del Gato” to work because he then fires up 2009’s Brutal Legend, which he stars in. Black actually begins to play the game, even remembering the dialogue and repeating it in sync with the title’s protagonist, Eddie Riggs.

For a bit more on Brutal Legend:

“The vivid and wildly creative world of Brutal Legend is brought to life through a spate of chrome, leather, rocker babes, epic music, fire-breathing/stud-wearing beasts, mountains made of guitar amps, and more. Follow Eddie as he embarks on a tour of epic destruction with an axe, a guitar, and his minions as he commands the power of rock in epic band battles. It’s lighter-flicking awesomeness that will melt your face clean off.”

Black doesn’t say if he plans to continue his playthrough of Brutal Legend, but he can finally say that he has played a video game in one of his YouTube videos. Here’s to hoping there are many more to come.

What do you think about this? Are you glad that Ninja finally returned Jack Black’s Del Gato? What video games are you hoping to see Black play on his YouTube channel? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

Thanks, PC Gamer.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!