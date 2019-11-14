Jack in the Box Teases Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Menu

This week’s new Sonic the Hedgehog movie trailer marked the official reveal of the redesigned main character, and fans generally seem to be thrilled with the film’s new direction. Practically nothing else at all seems to have changed, at least compared to the first trailer, and it really seems like a nice design on Sonic was all it took to pave the way to success for the rest of it. The newly revitalized promotional campaign also came with an unexpected bonus: a brief tease from Jack in the Box that the fast food chain would have a tie-in menu.

Yes, that’s right: Jack in the Box is set to have a tie-in menu for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog film. Why is the chain teasing this promotion several months in advance? What, exactly, is going to be on the menu, and will it have been redesigned like the film’s Sonic? Why isn’t the actual Sonic fast food chain getting in on this? All perfectly valid questions, none of which have answers at this time. (Well, except maybe the first one; the film was initially scheduled to release this month, and those sort of deals may have been done well in advance.)

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s how Paramount Pictures describes the upcoming film:

“Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.”

Sonic the Hedgehog is scheduled to release on February 14, 2020. As noted above, the film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise’s classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming film right here.