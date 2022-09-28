The Jackbox Party Pack 9 Release Date Revealed

The Jackbox Party Pack 9 developer Jackbox Games has revealed that the upcoming party game collection will officially release for basically all modern digital platforms -- including the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store -- on October 20th. In total, the new collection will feature five different party games.

"Settings and features we've added in recent packs will still be available in The Jackbox Party Pack 9," the developer also announced. "Earlier this summer, we also announced that you'll be able to kick players from the lobby and during the game as well. This helps keep livestreams or games being played at public events as safe as possible. This Party Pack will also allow you to connect to games via QR codes that appear on the screen in the lobby before you start a round."

Here are the five different games in The Jackbox Party Pack 9 in addition to their detailed descriptions, straight from the source:

Fibbage 4 (2-8 players) – The hilarious bluffing party game returns with an all new Final Fibbage, video questions, fan-submitted questions, and Fibbage Enough About You mode! It's a game so beloved that we decided to slap a 4 on it.

(1-10 players) – In this trivia sorting factory, work with your team to sort falling answers into their proper order before they hit the floor! Or, play the single player mode and see how many blocks you can sort before topping out. It's as easy as A, C, B!

(3-8 players) – A strange wizard has turned you into a frog! Create hilarious backstories for weird objects and then get them appraised. The player with the most valuable items becomes human again!

(3-8 players) – Professor Nanners is here to test your NSP (Nonsensory Perception) in this drawing, writing, and guessing game! How close can you get to guessing where another player's prompt ranks on the silliest of scales?

(4-9 players) – Channel your inner reality TV star in an attempt to come out on top! Respond to prompts, bring the competition and role-play to avoid being voted out. Never fear though, even when you're out you'll find yourself Roomerang-ed right back into the drama!

As noted above, The Jackbox Party Pack 9 is set to release for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, and more on October 20th for $29.99. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular gaming franchise right here.

What do you think about the new games in The Jackbox Party Pack 9? Are you looking forward to checking it out when it releases next month? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!