New Story and Character Details of Upcoming James Bond 007 Game Revealed

Hitman studio IO Interactive made the surprising announcement last year that it would be developing a James Bond video game set in the beloved 007 universe. Although this was a reveal that made many people happy, especially considering how long we have gone without a new James Bond game, IO Interactive didn't have a whole lot to say about the title at the moment. Luckily, some new details on the project have now emerged, specifically in regard to the narrative.

In a new intreview, IO Interactive's CEO Hakan Abrak finally shared some more details on what the studio is currently calling Project 007. Abrak said that the game specifically will feature the studio's own story and version of the iconic spy. Rather than base the character off of a certain actor that has played Bond in the past, Abrak says that the studio has its own freedom to do what it wants with the property. "It's important to mention: doing a licensed game is new to us. We've only done our own, original IPs, right? We've created these characters... ourselves, from scratch," Abrak explained. "The passion needs to be there, so it was very important for us that it wasn't a movie adaptation. So, it wasn't a game about... a specific movie, where the story has already been told."

The CEO went on to say that he thinks it's vital for video games to have its own version of James Bond as well. "It's very important that we could create a digital Bond. A Bond for the gaming industry... So it's a completely original story," Abrak explained. "This felt really, really important for us and we conveyed that to [James Bond owner] EON and they agreed that the result would probably be better doing it like that."

When it comes to working on the property itself, Abrak said that it's definitely something that has the studio buzzing. "There's always excitement around a new Bond. It's amazing, what they have done with the franchise over the years," Abrak said. "Every Bond kind of defines a generation and it's amazing how they kept reinventing themselves over so many years. So, we're not only inspired by one movie, or games and whatnot. We're inspired by the whole thing, and just sucking things into us to make an original Bond, an original story, but that is absolutely true and recognizable in the values there is in Bond. I'm really looking forward to creating a new community that the gamers can call their own."

For now, there's still not a lot that we know about Project 007. The game is still fairly early on in development and likely won't be releasing for a bit longer. When it does arrive, though, expect it to appear on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

