007 First Light May Have Accidently Confirmed a 2026 Release

Fans will get a new look at 007 First Light during IO Interactive’s IOI Showcase presentation on June 6th. Since the game’s announcement, the gaming community has been eager to see a new game starring James Bond. Little is known about the game, but it appears IO Interactive may have accidentally revealed two crucial pieces of information. This information was quickly removed after it was uploaded to IO Interactive’s website.

Videos by ComicBook.com

IO Interactive’s website for the IOI Showcase presentation briefly revealed the release window for 007 First Light as well as details about the game. Before it was taken down, fans spotted the message: “IO Interactive develops and publishes 007 First Light, an immersive third-person action-adventure featuring a reimagined James Bond origin story, set to release in 2026.”

The website was changed to remove the mention of the “immersive third-person action-adventure” and “set to release in 2026” text. However, the information is now out there and fans are excited, specifically about the choice to make it third-person. IO Interactive’s HITMAN series utilizes a third-person perspective and playing to this strength will greatly benefit 007 First Light.

Not much information is known about 007 First Light, but fans can expect a reimagined James Bond story. It will also be a standalone James Bond game, having no connections to previous games, including 007 Goldeneye which was recently inducted into the Video Game World Hall of Fame. This means newcomers can play the game without having played any other James Bond game.

IO Interactive’s IOI Showcase begins on June 6th at 6 PM PDT. In addition to 007 First Light, the developer and publisher will also show HITMAN World of Assassination and MindsEYE. The studio is also celebrating its 25th anniversary and this showcase is the perfect way to do so.