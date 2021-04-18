The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Shares His Love for Mass Effect

✖

In case you missed it, The Suicide Squad director James Gunn recently took to Twitter to state that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, the classic video game from developer BioWare, was "still the greatest video game of all time" and that it remained his "favorite Star Wars thing out of all Star Wars games, movies, TV shows, toys, and comics." Folks in the replies ended up bringing up the fact that BioWare has been responsible for a number of iconic video games like the Mass Effect franchise -- and Gunn ended up responding that he also loved Mass Effect.

...and that's literally all he said. Rather than elaborate, like he did with Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, he simply stated that he loved the games. You can check it out below:

Love Mass Effect also. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 14, 2021

Here's the synopsis for Gunn's upcoming film, The Suicide Squad, in case you haven't seen it:

"Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them."

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is set to release in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th. As for the Mass Effect franchise, Mass Effect Legendary Edition is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on May 14th. The PS4 and Xbox One versions include forward compatibility -- as in, you can play them on -- the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, respectively. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming remastered collection right here.

