January NPD Numbers Reveal Dominance For Monster Hunter and Dragon Ball FighterZ

Some video game sales numbers for the month of January, and, to no one’s surprise, Capcom dominated with its, ahem, monstrous release of Monster Hunter World.

The numbers indicate that the long-awaited arrival of the next Monster Hunter game was worth it, as fans flocked to it on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 with ease, pushing its sales into the millions and making it the best seller for the month of January, despite its late month release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And it wasn’t the only game to do so, as Bandai Namco’s Dragon Ball FighterZ proved to be just as strong, with a second place position on the charts. It also sold for multiple formats, addicting players of all types with its cast of characters and easily adaptable fighting tactics.

Call of Duty: WWII, meanwhile, continued to do quite well with a third place spot, thanks to a little help from The Resistance DLC that arrived on PlayStation 4 at the end of the month.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds did reasonably well in fourth place, boosted by sales on both Xbox One. This will likely continue in the months ahead, as PUBG Corp. continues to update the game with new features, maps and more.

Finally, Grand Theft Auto V showed no signs of slowing down, scoring a fifth place position and continuing to solidify its impressive sales figures.

Here are the full top 20, according to the NPD:

Monster Hunter World Dragon Ball FighterZ Call of Duty: WWII PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K18 Super Mario Odyssey The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Mario Kart 8 Madden NFL 18 Star Wars: Battlefront II Assassin’s Creed Origins EA Sports UFC 3 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege FIFA 18 Dragon Ball Xenoverse The Sims 4 Splatoon 2 Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Need for Speed Payback

The NPD did make note that the impact of some of EA’s titles might have been lesser than expected, since PC sales on Origin and Steam aren’t quite counted on final game sale tallies.

As for hardware, the Nintendo Switch led the market very well with the most unit sales, although PlayStation 4 saw most of the revenue, with its regular and Pro models. The gap between Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft was at its closest to date in this regard, with only three percent difference between them.

Now we’ll have to see where February goes, especially with noteworthy releases like the Bayonetta 1 + 2 Pack and Secret of Mana, amongst other games.