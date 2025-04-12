The First Berserker: Khazan Stats Name the Most Popular Weapons

The numbers are in, and Nexon has revealed the most popular weapons in The First Berserker: Khazan. While there are various weapons to use in the game, some stood out compared to others and cemented themselves as fan favorites. The First Berserker: Khazan is a challenging Soulslike, so it’s no surprise some weapons stand out among others, especially if they are similar to other weapons from other Soulslikes. Whether it’s because fans like a type of weapon or the community discovered a powerful one, players of this Dungeon & Fighter spin-off seem to favor two-handed weapons, both greatswords and spears according to the stats shared via the PlayKhazan X account.

The top three weapons in The First Berserker: Khazan are the Neglected Greatsword, Imperial Soldier’s Spear, and Fallen Lord’s Spear. The prevalence of spears in this list matches the most popular weapon types, which consisted of spears, dual-wielding, and greatswords. While no exact percentages were shared for the three most popular weapons, the weapon types were broken down to 44.12%, 28.81%, and 27.07%, showing spears almost doubled the other two weapon types.

Let’s break it down, Berserkers. You’ve raged, battled, and sought your revenge, and we have it all here by the numbers. 👇 pic.twitter.com/EKxdTXUEHe — The First Berserker: Khazan (@PlayKhazan) April 10, 2025

Along with weapon stats, fans also get to see the top gear sets for The First Berserker: Khazan. These sets include the Ashen Wolf at 8.48%, Fallen Lord at 6.10%, and Deep Shadow at 5.71%. Players may have chosen these for their stats, but the stylish looks could also have contributed to this high usage.

Other interesting facts shared through these The First Berserker: Khazan stats showed Viper as the boss responsible for the most fatal encounters. Volbaino and Maluca followed behind, contributing to the 54, 271, 087 total player deaths in-game.

Most impressive is the 36% of players who cleared the game or who have achieved The First Berserker: Khazan’s true ending. Achieving the true ending isn’t an easy task, even for veterans of the game. The First Berserker: Khazan has proven to be one of the most popular souls-likes not developed by From Software since The Lies of P, and the stats back this up.