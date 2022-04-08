Among Us Appears on Jeopardy!

On a recent episode of Jeopardy!, things got a little… suspicious when the popular video game Among Us from developer Innersloth showed up as a clue. It’s certainly not the first time that Jeopardy! has had video games included in the program, but it does appear to be a first for Among Us. Thanks to that, there is now video footage of Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik saying “Among Us” as well as footage of three-time Jeopardy! winner Mattea Roach uttering the unbelievably, fantastically wild phrase, “What is ‘sus?’”

The specific clue was featured on the April 7, 2022, episode of Jeopardy! and was and is: “Slang adjective for someone you think is not what they seem, especially if they might be the Impostor in the game ‘Among Us.’” As noted above, the answer, of course, “What is ‘sus?’” You can watch Roach give the answer for yourself in a clip from the episode that’s been making the rounds online:

While Roach confidently answered this one, Final Jeopardy! didn’t go as well. Even so, Roach emerged victorious with a final score of $9,599 for a cumulative total of $80,400. That winning streak is, for what it is worth, anything but “sus.” For its part, Among Us developer Innersloth seemed pretty pleased to have appeared on the show.

As noted above, the episode of Jeopardy! featuring Among Us aired yesterday, April 7th. New episodes of the game show air Monday through Friday. Among Us itself is currently available on pretty much every major platform, including Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Among Us right here.

