Jim Carrey Name-Drops ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Film While Getting Kicked Out of the Golden Globes

While we have been seeing bits and pieces of what this year’s live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie will look like, one person that’s been awful quiet about his involvement is Jim Carrey, who signed on to portray the evil Dr. Robotnik. However, that changed this evening during the Golden Globes, as the comedic actor decided to drop word about it in the midst of the ceremony.

In pure comedic fashion, Carrey got “kicked out” by the hosts tonight, as he was supposed to be in the “TV” section instead of the “Movie” section when it came to his seating. But before he got the “boot,” he decided to mention that he just finished up work on a forthcoming Sonic movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see a snippet of his name-dropping the film in the Twitter clip below, posted by Access.

When Jim Carrey gets kicked out of the movie section at the #GoldenGlobes… pic.twitter.com/XkUm5giqfK — Access (@accessonline) January 7, 2019

While a guard tends to Carrey, he noted that he did start in a film, saying, “I just finished a film, it’s called Sonic the Hedgehog, comes out in November!” while chuckling.

But host Andy Samberg, standing alongside his co-host Sandra Oh, decided to fire right back with his own response. “Well, you know, come back next year. I’m sure it’ll be nominated.”

The full scene was pretty hilarious, with Carrey even picking up a plate on his way out. “I wouldn’t want to leave my DNA in the film section,” he uttered while walking away.

Some folks have already made note of the Sonic mention on social media.

cannot believe jim carrey just jumpstarted sonic the hedgehog’s fyc campaign — Caty McCarthy (@yumecaty) January 7, 2019

Jim Carrey just announced that the Sonic the Hedgehog movie comes out this November. I guarantee that we will get our first teaser in either February or March. #SonicMovie — Taylor Lawton (Pokebrawler09) (@taylormlawton) January 7, 2019

There’s been a lot of speculation about how Carrey will look as Robotnik in the film, although this artist rendition is pretty spot-on.

We’ll see when a trailer drops, as the film is set to arrive on November 8, 2019.

Want to talk about the Sonic film? Reach out to me on Twitter at @TheDCD!