Jim Henson’s ‘The Dark Crystal’ Board Game is Now Available

If you were a fan of the wildly popular Labyrinth board game that River Horse launched back in 2016, you’ll definitely want to grab the follow-up game based on Jim Henson‘s 1982 classic The Dark Crystal. The game was released today, and you can order it at this very moment from ThinkGeek and Amazon while supplies last.

If you recall, the Labyrinth board game flew off the shelves and it took months for stock to catch up with demand. Hopefully supply won’t be an issue this time around, but if you want to add The Dark Crystal to your board game collection, it’s probably a good idea to do that now. Based on the official description and features listed below, it looks like it will be well worth your $50:

“Will Jen and Kira manage to find the Shard and heal the Dark Crystal? Find out in this fun family board game for 2 to 4 players based on the classic The Dark Crystal movie by Jim Henson.”

• 4 highly collectible figurine renditions of the main characters:

2 Gelflings – Jen and Kira (with Fizzgig!).

2 Skeksis – skekSil the Chamberlain and skekUng the Garthim-Master

• Rules booklet – 24 pages.

• 2′ × 2′ game board – lavishly illustrated with inspiring new artwork featuring all the legendary places from the movie, including Aughra’s Observatory, the Valley of the Stones and the Crystal Castle.

• 25 World cards, 9 Mystic cards, 7 Skeksis cards and 15 Minion cards.

• Over 20 game tokens.

• 6 polyhedral dice (D4, D6, D8, D10, D12, D20).

• 4 character sheets and 4 Special Ability cards.

• Cardboard stand-ups and bases: 4 Garthim, 1 Slave Podlings, 1 Gourmand Skeksis and 1 Slave-Master Skeksis

• 1 Orrery turn track (top and bottom, with plastic connector).

The quality of this board and the accessories seem to be on par with the aforementioned Labyrinth game, which is also available to order along with the Goblins expansion.

