Jim Lee Shares Incredible WIP Art of The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia

Geralt of Rivia, the eponymous witcher featured in The Witcher franchise, has seen many incarnations over the years. There’s the books by Andrzej Sapkowski, of course, and the video games frp, CD Projekt Red, but there’s also the comic books published by Dark Horse Comics — not to mention the upcoming Netflix series starring Henry Cavill in the role. But Jim Lee, DC Comics’ co-publisher and Chief Creative Officer, is really an artist in a category all his own, and so is his Geralt.

Lee recently took to Twitter to share a work-in-progress piece of art that showcases Geralt of Rivia, the White Wolf, in all his glory. He had apparently drawn the witcher during a live art stream on Twitch this past Sunday, and said he’ll finish it up this coming weekend. You can watch the full art stream, which includes the work on Geralt near the end, in the embedded video above. You can also check out the current progress of the piece below!

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It’s scheduled to release for Nintendo Switch on October 15th. Netflix’s The Witcher is scheduled to release its eight-episode first season on the streaming service at some point this year. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Netflix adaptation right here.