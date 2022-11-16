Jimmy Fallon Asks Elon Musk to Help Prove He Isn't Dead

Elon Musk isn't going to help Jimmy Fallon prove that he's not dead. On Twitter, an account impersonating the late night star started a hashtag that he had passed away. Obviously, Fallon isn't dead, but with the way trends work on the platform, a lot of users ended up confused by the hashtag floating around. The comedian ended up asking Twitter's head man for a hand, but there was no assistance, just jokes. Musk basically said, "what's the problem?" His fans thought it was hysterical, but it tends to illustrate the problem with the new verification system that Twitter had to shelve this week. Check out some of the hysteria down below!

Here's what Twitter hatched recently, "Starting today, we're adding great new features to Twitter Blue, and have more on the way soon. Get Twitter Blue for $7.99/ month if you sign up now. Blue Checkmark: Power to the people: Your account will get a blue checkmark, just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow."

Elon, can you fix this? #RIPJimmyFallon — Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) November 16, 2022

"Coming soon…. Half the ads & much better ones: Since you're supporting Twitter in the battle against the bots, we're going to reward you with half the ads and make them twice as relevant. Post longer videos: You'll finally be able to post longer videos to Twitter. Priority ranking for quality content: Your content will get priority ranking in replies, mentions and search. This helps lower the visibility of scams, spam, and bots. Availability: Twitter Blue with verification is currently available on iOS in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK."

Today saw a number of outlets report that the Twitter founder is asking for fealty pledges from remaining hires at the company. This idea of Twitter 2.0 is about to take every user on the platform for a ride.

"Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore. This will mean working long hours at high intensity," the mercurial billionaire wrote. "Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade. Twitter will also be much more engineering-driven. Design and product management will still be very important and report to me, but those writing great code will constitute the majority of our team and have the greatest sway."

"At its heart, Twitter is a software and servers company, so l think this makes sense. If you are sure that you want to be part of the new Twitter, please click yes on the link below: Anyone who has not done so by 5pm ET tomorrow (Thursday) will receive three months of severance. Whatever decision you make, thank you for your efforts to make Twitter successful. Elon," he concluded.

