The Callisto Protocol Length Revealed; Multiple Paths Add Replay Value

We now know how long it will take to finish The Callisto Protocol when it releases later this year. The Callisto Protocol is a brand new horror game that's basically a spiritual successor to Dead Space. The game is being led by Glen Schofield, the creator of the original Dead Space game. After leaving Visceral Games and going to work on Call of Duty for a number of years, Schofield is revisiting his horror roots for a new sci-fi nightmare. Over the last 5 months or so, the team at Striking Distance has been revealing everything it has to offer to get fans excited for the new horror game.

As we enter the final stretch ahead of the game's release, we're starting to get some of the meatier details. Speaking to Edge Magazine (via MP1st), Glen Schofield noted that The Callisto Protocol is roughly 12 – 14 hours long, but there are additional paths called "beta paths" that change things in the game and extend the game. Schofield stayed vague on the matter noting that he didn't want to reveal what they are, how many are in the game, or how to find them as he wants player to experience it for themselves. He noted that he also wanted players to speak to each other after they finished the game so they could discuss the differences in their playthroughs and hopefully encourage them to go back and see it for themselves.

It's unclear if this could mean the game has different endings, but it's a nice addition to keep players coming back for more. It's expected that there will be more to this game than its initial campaign as well. Striking Distance is planning a full year of post-launch support for The Callisto Protocol, though it's unknown what shape or form that could take on. Either way, The Callisto Protocol is shaping up to be a pretty meaty single player horror game.

The Callisto Protocol releases on December 2nd, 2022 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC. Are you excited for the game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.