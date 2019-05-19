Here’s What A NES John Wick Game Would Look Like

We don’t need anymore John Wick crossovers with Fortnite. What we really need is a proper John Wick game on the NES. More specifically, this specific John Wick NES game that YouTube channel Joymasher uploaded today. The video is only one minute long, so it’s obviously not of an entire game, but it’s an interesting teaser showing off what a John Wick game could look like on the NES, and, well, we want it.

As you would expect, the game features enemies that John Wick can kill with just one bullet, while Wick himself has a ton of health. In other words, it’s faithful to the movies. Again, it’s just a teaser — created by Danilo Dias and Dominic Nimark — but it’s really cool, and has me yearning for an official retro-style John Wick game.

As you may know, earlier this month an official John Wick game was announced, unfortunately though, it doesn’t boast this type of retro graphics. But it does look pretty neat. Dubbed John Wick Hex, the game doesn’t have a release date, and there’s no word what platforms it will come to, but it does look and sound interesting.

“Created in close cooperation with the creative teams behind the films, John Wick Hex is fight-choreographed chess brought to life as a video game, capturing the series’ signature gun fu style while expanding its story universe,” the description said. “Players must choose every action and attack they make, while considering their immediate cost and consequences. Every move in John Wick Hex feels like a scene from the movies, and every fight contributes to your progress on the job and requires precise strategic thinking.”

Whenever John Wick Hex comes out, hopefully it will be received and sell well. Because if it does, maybe we’ll get more John Wick games in the future, including something that looks like the above fake NES game. But if it doesn’t sell well, it may be the only John Wick game we get for awhile.

