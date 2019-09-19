John Wick Hex Gets October Release Date

John Wick fans won’t have to wait much longer to take control of the famed assassin himself now that the John Wick Hex game has an October release date. A new trailer released on Thursday announced the game would be available on PCs and Macs via the Epic Games Store starting on October 8th. The trailer also gave us another look at the unique art style of the game that paints the world of John Wick in a much different light than we’ve seen it in the movies.

The game was originally announced back in May with only an announcement trailer and some details about the game shared at the time. Developed by Bithell Games and published by Good Shepherd Entertainment, the game’s been described as “fight-choreographed chess” where players have to choose their actions carefully while managing their resources. It was created “in close cooperation” with the creative and stunt teams responsible for the John Wick movies, so those who’ve seen every part of the series can expect to see some authenticity in the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ahead of the game’s release, the Epic Games Store page is currently up with more information found there about John Wick Hex. The game will be released only in the Epic Games Store and will remain there on the PC platform for a year as an exclusive.

“John Wick Hex is a fast-paced, action-oriented strategy game that makes you think and strike like John Wick, the professional hitman of the critically acclaimed film franchise,” a description of the game read. “Created in close cooperation with the creative teams behind the films, John Wick Hex is fight-choreographed chess brought to life as a video game, capturing the series’ signature gun fu style while expanding its story universe. Players must make quick decisions and choose every action and attack they make, all the while considering their immediate cost and consequences.”

Talent such as Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, and Troy Baker will lend their voices to the game’s characters. Baker, an acclaimed voice actor who’s known for his roles such as Joel in The Last of Us, will fill the role of the new antagonist named “Hex.”

John Wick Hex released for PCs and Macs via the Epic Games Store on October 8th.