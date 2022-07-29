Johnny Depp Appears in New Video Game Trailer

Johnny Depp has popped up in a rather surprising place following the defamation trial between him and Aquaman actress Amber Heard. Johnny Depp made a name for himself in the 90s and 2000s as an actor who could get lost in a role, almost becoming a chameleon with films like Edward Scissorhands, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and more. His most defining role is Jack Sparrow, a drunken pirate from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise which is reportedly being rebooted with the likes of Margot Robbie involved. Depp's incredibly mainstream career took a nosedive when his ex-wife accused Depp of a toxic and abusive relationship. Depp claimed to have been asked by Warner Bros. to resign from the role of Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beast films as a result of the negative publicity the accusations brought upon him. Since then, the actor hasn't appeared in many mainstream projects.

Despite this, Johnny Depp has appeared in a new trailer for a new game known as Sea of Dawn as a strange, bumbling, blind shopkeeper by the name of Phillip. It's the kind of Depp character you would've seen in the early 2000s, leaning into the absurd humor as the bill collector in the scene is caught off guard by the erratic behavior. Depp also spoke about his role in a behind the scenes video, talking about how he helped create the character with the producers and where he pulled inspiration from for the look of Phillip. You can take a look at the trailer and the behind the scenes video below.

Johnny Depp's next acting role will be in a film called La Favorite, a French period drama starring Depp as King Louis XV that is expected to be released on Netflix France in 2023, though it's unclear if it will have a global release. The news came after Johnny Depp won a defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard in a highly publicized trial, though it was also ruled there was defamation from both parties. Amber Heard was ordered by the court to pay $10 million to Depp, while the Pirates actor was ordered to pay $2 million. Depp recently filed an appeal with regards to that aforementioned sum.

Sea of Dawn is out now in China for PC and mobile with a US and Europe release scheduled for later this year. What do you think of Johnny Depp starring in a video game trailer?

