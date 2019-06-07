Journey Officially Launches on PC

Many gamers that were hanging out around their PlayStation 3 seven years ago may remember the beautiful adventure game Journey. Venturing throughout the desert as a robed figure, the experience was definitely one that captured the hearts of many. Of course, the game has only been exclusive to PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4, but that has officially changed. As of today, June 6th, the popular title from thatgamecompany and now Annapurna Interactive, who handled publishing, is now available on PC, exclusively on, you guessed it, the Epic Games Store.

Now that Journey is available on PC, it will provide a new audience with the experience to enjoy, and it will also give fans a new way to play through the gorgeous adventure. Plus, since the Epic Mega Sale is still going on, players can pick up the title for $4.99 for a limited time before it returns to its original price of $19.99.

Wrap yourself in magic and begin the adventure of a lifetime. Journey by @thatgamecompany is now available on PC in the #EpicGamesStore! 🧡: https://t.co/GryqHWW9SZ pic.twitter.com/sISeG2yGgr — Epic Games (@EpicGames) June 6, 2019

For those who are unaware of Journey and what it is about, here is the official description:

“Explore the ancient, mysterious world of Journey as you soar above ruins and glide across sands to discover its secrets. Play alone or in the company of a fellow traveler and explore its vast world together. Featuring stunning visuals and a Grammy-nominated musical score, Journey delivers a breathtaking experience like no other.”

Journey is currently available on PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, and now PC. If you have yet to play through the wonderful game that is Journey, this may be the best time to do so, especially since it is now available on a new platform.

What do you think about all of this? Have you played through Journey before on either of the PlayStation consoles? If you haven’t, will you be taking advantage of the game making its way to PC? Let us know what you think in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!