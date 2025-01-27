Judas Release Date Has to Be Announced Soon (And Here’s Why)

I could be completely wrong, but I feel like the release date for Judas, the upcoming successor to the BioShock series from developer Ghost Story Games, has to be coming soon. All the way back in 2022, Judas was first revealed at The Game Awards with its debut trailer. Since then, a handful of new looks at Judas have come about, but in recent months, news on the title has more or less gone silent. Now, with the first month of 2025 nearly over, I would be shocked if we ended up going much longer without seeing Judas re-emerge.

Since its initial showing over two years ago, Ghost Story Games hasn’t publicly committed to a broad launch window of any sort for Judas. Despite this, the same hasn’t been said for parent company Take-Two Interactive. In previous comments from CEO Strauss Zelnick, it was confirmed that Judas would see the light of day at some point before the end of March 2025. Since March 2025 is now rapidly approaching, Take-Two is now running out of time to make good on this previous projection.

With this in mind, I feel like we’re nearing the point where Ghost Story Games and Take-Two will have to say something about the launch date of Judas. In all likelihood, I anticipate that the game has now been pushed past March 2025, which is why we don’t already know about its release date. Still, given these previous comments, Take-Two might provide more info about the title’s arrival in its next financial call, which is slated for next week on February 6th.

If there is another potential venue for Judas to be shown off again and shed light on its release, it would be at a new PlayStation State of Play. Back in January 2024, Judas unveiled a new story trailer at PlayStation’s video event. Now, roughly one year later, rumors are suggesting that PlayStation is again planning another State of Play for some point in February 2025. Assuming that this happens, Judas would be a logical game to show up in the presentation given that it has done so in the past.

Regardless of when Ghost Story Games chooses to share more about Judas, I don’t think we’ll have to wait much longer. Until official details come about, though, all we know with absolute certainty is that Judas is in the works for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.