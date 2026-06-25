Judas Release Date Could Finally Be Close Based on New Update

The release date for Judas, the long-awaited first-person shooter developed by Ghost Story Games, could finally be drawing close based on a new update. Since being shown off in 2022 with its first trailer, Ghost Story Games has continued to provide new details and glimpses of Judas at a steady rate. Despite this, the game still hasn’t received even a broad launch window, which has left fans wondering about when it will actually arrive. And while an official announcement has yet to emerge, a new move at Ghost Story Games itself may indicate that the project is in its final stages.

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Spotted by users on Reddit, Ghost Story Games recently opened a new role at the studio for a Community Manager. The role itself never mentions Judas by name when talking about the responsibilities that potential hires will have, but the position itself is very much geared toward driving engagement with Ghost Story and its games. As a result, it seems apparent that this job isn’t one that the studio would be looking to fill unless Judas was somewhat close to finally launching.

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Even if Judas is growing closer to its release, it seems very unlikely that the game would become available in 2026. Most publishers that have video games launching before the end of the year have already announced their release dates or windows for these titles. Not to mention, Judas also comes from Take-Two Interactive, which is the same company that’s gearing up to release Grand Theft Auto 6. Because of the success that GTA 6 is undoubtedly going to have when it launches in November, there’s really no need for Take-Two to release Judas before 2026 comes to a close.

As a result, this lines up for Judas to release in 2027 at the absolute earliest. Assuming that this is the trajectory that Ghost Story Games is planning for, it means we could hear more about Judas in the months ahead. Historically, the shooter has been shown off in PlayStation’s State of Play events on a handful of occasions. And with PlayStation holding a new State of Play on virtually an annual basis in September, it could lead to Judas appearing during the broadcast during the 2026 edition of this stream if it once again transpires.

For now, all we know with certainty about Judas is that the game will be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms whenever it does release. To stay in the loop with everything that’s happening with Judas in the future, be sure to continue following our upcoming coverage here on ComicBook.

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