‘Judgment’ Will Support Both English and Japanese Voices

Sega’s new Judgment game will have options for both Japanese and English voices and subtitles that players can swap between when it releases in 2019.

Developed by the team behind the Yakuza series and published by Sega, Judgment, formerly known as Project Judge, is releasing in North America in 2019 for the PlayStation 4. That detail was revealed just recently during the Kinda Funny Games Showcase, and new details immediately following that reveal confirmed the dual audio and subtitle support.

Sega tweeted about the option to switch between English and Japanese voices on Saturday and said players would be able to “swap back and forth at will” if they prefer one option over the other.

For anyone wondering about the original Japanese VO in Judgment, the game will launch with dual audio, meaning you can swap back and forth at will! Dual subs as well based on which audio track is selected – EN matches the EN script, JP subs are the traditional Yakuza experience. — SEGA (@SEGA) December 8, 2018

The trailer above that announced the Western release of the game even included the English voices in the preview to preview what they’ll sound like. If the trailer sounds a bit off for those who’ve been sticking with the past few Yakuza games that only had Japanese voices and English subtitles, you’ll be able to revert back to the more traditional experience when the game is released.

After Sega confirmed the dual voices, several voice actors began announcing their involvement with the project as well with names like Max Mittelman and Matthew Mercer sounding off to say they’re assisting with the English voices. Sega’s description of the trailer listed even more voice actors who will compose the English cast.

I’m stoked to be a part of this! //t.co/egaYX3asjW — Max Mittelman (@MaxMittelman) December 8, 2018

Excited to be a part of this project, especially as such an intense and enjoyable character as Kuroiwa. 🙂 //t.co/S9v2bwEeqv — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) December 8, 2018

“A star-studded English voice cast brings Judgment to life. Greg Chun takes on the role of Judgment’s protagonist, Takayuki Yagami, supported by Crispin Freeman, Matthew Mercer, Cherami Leigh, Yuri Lowenthal, James Hong, Ed O’Ross, Amy Walker, Matt Yang King, Fred Tatasciore, Brian McNamara, as well as guest appearances by SungWon Cho, Cristina Vee, Max Mittelman, and many more,” Sega said.

Judgment is currently scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4 some time in 2019.