5 Games to Look Forward to in July

July’s a lighter month in terms of game releases before August adds to existing franchises like Madden NFL and World of Warcraft, but there are still a couple of releases that gamers should keep their eyes on during the month.

Some of the games releasing this month are brand new while others are either remastered versions of older games or releases that mark the first time a certain console has gotten a game. Everything from the PC to the Nintendo 3DS has something to look forward to this month. Out of all the releases though, there are five that come to mind as games that are probably already on players’ lists, but if they’re not, they should be.

Octopath Traveler (Nintendo Switch)

Developed by Square Enix and releasing only for the Nintendo Switch, Octopath Traveler is a JRPG that’s coming out on July 13.

“Eight travelers. Eight adventures. Eight roles to play in a new world brought to life by Square Enix. And now, you can enjoy all of them in the new demo. Step into the shoes and live the stories of each of the eight travelers and freely explore the world of Orsterra. Then, carry your choices and adventure into the main game with save data transfer.”

Explore multiple, distinct RPG adventures in a world created by Square Enix

Choose from eight characters, each with their own distinct story

Deep, strategic turn-based combat with a layered battle system

Visuals inspired by retro RPGs, brought to life with modern touches and a rousing, dynamic musical score

Red Faction Guerrilla Remarstered (Xbox One, PS4, PC)

Officially called Red Faction Guerrilla Remarstered, the remastered version of THQ Nordic’s game is coming to the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC soon on July 3. You might remember the combat from the original, but the remastered version boasts a few improvements.

“Set 50 years after the climactic events of the original Red Faction, Red Faction: Guerrilla allows players to take the role of an insurgent fighter with the newly re-established Red Faction movement as they battle for liberation from the oppressive Earth Defense Force. Red Faction: Guerrilla still defines the limits of destruction-based game-play with a huge open-world, fast-paced guerrilla-style combat, and true physics-based destruction.”

Fully reworked graphics – Heavily reworked textures and graphic features adding for example specular maps.

Improved shadow rendering

Improved Lighting

Shader & Postprocessing rework

Native 4k support for the finest up to date mars destruction experience ever

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Switch, 3DS)

You might’ve played Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker before on the Wii U, but Nintendo fans will soon be able to relive it once again on the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 3DS on July 13, a new version that boasts some changes from the first.

“Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, which originally launched for Wii U, is coming to Nintendo Switch. The new version includes new miniature courses based on various Kingdoms in the Super Mario Odyssey game. Also, anyone can play with a friend or family member by sharing a pair of Joy-Con controllers. While one player controls Captain Toad, the other can assist with things like turnip cover fire. Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker launches for Nintendo Switch on July 13. A Nintendo 3DS version of Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, which includes stereoscopic 3D visuals and touch-screen controls, also launches on July 13.”

Mega Man X Collection 1+2 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Adding some retro to the list of July’s games, Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 + 2 is coming out for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on July 24.

Mega Man X Legacy Collection includes the legendary 16-bit titles and the series’ exciting foray into 32-bits: Mega Man X, Mega Man X2, Mega Man X3, and Mega Man X4

The heroic robot grows stronger as he takes down Mavericks and steals their weapons, and also has the ability to dash and wall jump for thrilling, fast-paced combat.

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 also spans two gaming eras, showcasing the evolution of the series with Mega Man X5, Mega Man X6, Mega Man X7, and Mega Man X8

Test your Maverick-hunting skills in the new X Challenge mode, which pits players against two deadly bosses in a series of two-on-one battles

Collection also includes a huge museum filled with rare production art, catalogs of classic merchandise, a playlist of nostalgic commercials, and more

Includes a game card for Mega Man X Legacy Collection, and a download code for Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2

No Man’s Sky (Xbox One)

No Man’s Sky has been out for a while now for different platforms, but not yet for the Xbox One. That changes when the planetary explorer launches for Microsoft’s console for the first time on July 24, this time with multiplayer.