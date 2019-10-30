Jumanji: The Next Level International TV Spots Released

The whole Jumanji gang is making a return in Jumanji: The Next Level, and just like before we can expect some hilarious situations to arise when you put people used to living in a modern-day society in a jungle landscape as gaming avatars. Even for the returning crew things are challenging, but they are especially so for the two new recruits, who are brought to life by Danny Glover and Danny DeVito, and as you can see in these new International TV spots, they are taking some time to adjust to their new surroundings. You can watch both spots in the video above, which yes, does include an angry Ostrich.

To be fair the Ostrich didn’t start it, as you can clearly see in the first TV spot. The creature is just in the vicinity when DeVito (who is controlling the Dwayne The Rock Johnson Avatar Smolder Bravestone this time around) starts mouthing off to it and getting in its face. That’s when the creature gets peeved and…well, we can only assume eats Dr. Bravestone. So looks like that’s one life gone for Smolder, at least if Franklin Mouse Finbar’s reaction is anything to go by.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out both spots in the video above.

The switching around of avatars and actors should help keep this installment fresh, and while the last film was a surprise box office smash, we imagine this time around it won’t be sneaking up on anyone.

Jumanji: The Next Level is directed by Jake Kasdan and stars Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Danny Glover, Danny DeVito, Nick Jonas, Ashley Scott, Madison Iseman, Colin Hanks, Alex Wolff, Awkwafina, Dania Ramirez, Rhys Darby, and Morgan Turner. You can check out the official description below.

“A team of friends return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own but discover that nothing is as they expect. The players need to brave parts unknown, from arid deserts to snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game.”

Jumanji: The Next Level lands in theaters on December 13th.