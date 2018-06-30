Bleach Coming To Jump Force, Including Playable Ichigo

Ever since its surprise reveal during the Xbox E3 press conference earlier this month, Bandai Namco’s Jump Force has been building up all sorts of wild energy. How could it not when it features superstars from various anime franchises like Naruto, Dragon Ball Z and One Piece?

But now things have gotten even more interesting, as a reveal this evening has confirmed another anime franchise is joining the fray. Prepare for an onslaught of Bleach!

Confirmed through a tweet on Yonkou Productions, the game will see the arrival of new characters, including one personal favorite for Bleach fans.

The fighters that players will be able to take control of include Ichigo, who will appear as he does in the Thousand Year Blood War arc. In addition, Rukia and Aizen have been noted as appearing in Jump Force as well, though they’re not confirmed as playable just yet.

You can see the flyer for the game below. Though Bandai Namco has yet to confirm it, it looks pretty official, with in-game images that show Ichigo in action.

Ichigo will be in jump force, and a particular dude will appear when you play as him. Also Rukia and Aizen are confirmed to appear. A new stage –Hong Kong is avaible, and Ichigo will take his appearance from the “Thousand Year Blood war” arc. pic.twitter.com/ju4Xa1ejZP — YonkouProductions 🔜 AX (@YonkouProd) June 29, 2018

On top of that, a new stage, Hong Kong, will be available within the game, so you can fight through its streets alongside whatever combatants suit your fancy.

The game features crazy 3D based combat with each of the characters that are involved, similar in nature to J-Stars Victory Vs. but obviously on a much, much larger score. For that matter, with all the franchises found in that previous series, it’s likely going to be a matter of time before we see them resurface in Jump Force, along with a few others for good measure. With Bleach confirmed for inclusion, we can only imagine what Bandai Namco has on deck next with the forthcoming Gamescom and Tokyo Game Show events later this summer.

Here are the features for Jump Force in case you need a reminder just how nuts things are going to get. You can also check out the premiere trailer above:

A unique setting, merging the Jump World and the Real World.

The Jump Force, an alliance of the most powerful manga heroes from DRAGON BALL, One Piece, Naruto, and much more

Realistic graphics bring manga characters to life like never before

We don’t have an official trailer just yet, but we’ll post it as soon as Bandai Namco sets it live!

Jump Force will release in 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.