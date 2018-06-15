New Jump Force Footage Shows Off Death Note Main Characters

The dream anime mash-up has been revealed this year when Jump Force made its grand debut during E3 2018. A blend of iconic anime franchises, with more to come in future updates, we get to see some of our favourite characters in an all new way. But just because E3 is done doesn’t mean Bandai Namco is done teasing quite yet – take a look at the latest teaser featuring none other than two recognizable faces from Death Note:

According to Bandai:

“Featuring the world’s most popular and classic manga/anime franchises including DRAGON BALL Z, ONE PIECE, NARUTO, and many others, players will be able to create their three-character manga/anime dream tag team and take them into battle in hyper-stylish arena brawls set against backdrops of famous landmarks around the world including New York City’s Times Square and the Matterhorn in the Alps. Utilising Unreal Engine 4, JUMP FORCE brings these titans of Japanese pop culture to life for the first time ever in stunning realistic detail.

The lines that separate our world from the JUMP world have been blurred, with evil forces spilling into the real world to rule over humanity. The greatest heroes known to manga/anime including Goku, Luffy, Naruto, as well as many others to be announced, must join forces to triumph over the forces of evil seeping in from the JUMP world.”

Though the Death Note characters won’t be playable, they will feature a significant role in the upcoming game. To see them join the others in this realistic artistic rendering style is pretty awesome, even more so since the series recently received the live-action treatment.

