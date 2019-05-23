Jump Force DLC Fighters Seto Kaiba, All-Might, And Biscuit Krueger Releasing Next Week

Today, Bandai Namco announced that its first wave of DLC characters — Seito Kaiba from Yu-Gi-Oh!, All-Might from My Hero Academia, and Biscuit Krueger from Hunter X Hunter — will release on May 28 or May 24 if you own the Character Pass. At the moment, it’s unclear how much each character will cost if you haven’t copped the Character Pass, but we do know they will all be released at the same time on May 28.

To accompany the news, Bandai Namco has also released a brand-new trailer showing off the most recently announced DLC fighter, Biscuit Krueger, in action. As you may know, while All-Might and Seito Kaiba have been grand slam additions for Bandai Namco, the inclusion of Biscuit Krueger over other Hunter X Hunter has some fans unhappy. Of the three, Biscuit is certainly a character you probably wouldn’t have guessed would ever join the fray as a DLC character.

Jump Force is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports, including a Nintendo Switch one.

For more news, media, and information on the fighting game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, for more on the game itself, check out our official review of the title to find out what we think of the Bandai Namco joint.

“No matter which way you slice it, Jump Force isn’t the game fans dreamed it would be upon its announcement, but it will excite anime fans who’ve got a thing for 3D fighters,” reads a snippet from the review. “If you can see past its abysmal story mode and questionable animation, Jump Force clearly put its focus on fighting. The battles can be crisp, dynamic, and challenging enough to keep those invested coming back. However, as soon as a victor is crowned, Jump Force goes back to being a shonen spectacle with a shocking lack of substance.”

