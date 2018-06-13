Jump Force E3 2018 Gameplay Pits Zoro and Sasuke In Heated Match-Up

One of the most surprising announcements made during Microsoft’s E3 2018 press conference was Jump Force, the first multi-anime branded fighting game we’ve seen in a few years. It’ll bring together some of the best from Dragon Ball, Naruto, Death Note, One Piece and so much more.

But what will the gameplay be like? Wonder no more, as a new gameplay clip has arrived from Bandai Namco‘s European office, showing off an epic battle between Zoro from One Piece and Sasuke Uchidha from Naruto.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, the game takes place in an open fighting arena, similar to previous Naruto games. And the combat is pretty fast-paced, with a lot of sword slashes, dashing, strike techniques, counters and more. It looks to be pretty fantastic thus far, and we’ve got even more encounters to come, with a cast of characters that will span across multiple series. You’re bound to find a favorite, even if you don’t usually watch the anime shows themselves.

“For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the famous Weekly Jump Magazine, Jump Force is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design,” Bandai Namco noted in its press release.

If you need a reminder about features, you can check them out below:

A unique setting, merging the Jump World and the Real World.

The Jump Force, an alliance of the most powerful Manga heroes from Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto and much more.

Realistic graphics bring Manga characters to life like never before.

XBOX ONE X Enhanced / PS4 Pro Support.

Jump Force will premiere on Xbox One, PC and PlayStation 4 sometime next year.