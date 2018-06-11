‘Jump Force’ Interview Reveals Playable Sasuke, Roronoa Zoro

UPDATE: Footage of the characters has been released! Check out the still below!

Earlier today, E3 blew away fans when Microsoft kicked things off with a stunning panel. The company showed off plenty of titles, but no one saw Jump Force coming. And, thanks to a new interview, fans have learned about two other characters joining the title.

So, if you ever wanted to see Sasuke Uchiha fight Roronoa Zoro, you are about to get a chance to.

Shortly after Microsoft held its 2018 E3 presentation, the folks at IGN got the chance to speak with one of its developers. Bandai Namco brought Koju Nakajima to the annual event to talk Jump Force, and he brought along gameplay footage. However, it was there fans saw something rather telling.

As you can see above, the gameplay footage shows off its title’s multiplayer mode. Naruto and Freeza are seen fighting one another, and you can zoom in on which heroes have joined their parties. When it comes to Naruto, he has Son Goku and Monkey D. Luffy by his side.

Freeza? Well, Sasuke Uchiha and Roronoa Zoro are backing him up.

Unfortunately, the gameplay shown in this IGN interview doesn’t show Sasuke or Zoro in action. The characters are only shown via head shots. Sasuke looks as broody as ever, and he seems to be styled after his appearance in Naruto: Shippuden. As for Zoro, the swordsmen seems to have his telltale over his eye, so we’re talking about his post-timeskip powers.

So far, there is no word on when this game will drop exactly, but Microsoft did say the game is slated for a 2019 debut. Jump Force will be available for XBOX One, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam once it does release. You can read up on Bandai Namco’s statement regarding the crossover title below:

“With JUMP FORCE, we are thrilled to bring to life Shueisha’s deep catalogue of beloved franchises that has produced some of the most popular pop culture characters to ever come from Japan,” said Eric Hartness, Vice President of Marketing for BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. “JUMP FORCE gives fans of manga and anime a dream opportunity to see their favorite heroes come to life in our world in a globetrotting adventure filled with explosive battles of epic proportions.”

Are you excited to see how Sasuke and Zoro fit into this title?