New Jump Force Gameplay Features Bleach Characters

New Jump Force gameplay that was revealed during a live event showed off more of the games anime fighters including characters from Bleach.

Shown during a stage event at Ani-Com & Games Hong Kong (via DualShockers), Bandai Namco previewed the Bleach characters while showing some live gameplay featuring the rest of the game’s cast. Not every character available yet in a demo form to see them played live yet, but if you move forward to the 14:50 mark in the video above that captured the livestream events, you’ll see a trailer that starts out similar to ones released before, but this one carries on past the Death Note characters to show off those from Bleach.

Ichigo, Rukia, and Sosuke Aizen are all the Bleach characters that have been confirmed for the game so far after Bandai Namco announced their Jump Force arrival back in June. Since then, they’ve been getting more attention with new gameplay images that show them clashing with other anime characters that they’d otherwise never come in contact with.

After talking more about the game and showing off the new Hong Kong map, the presenters shared more Bleach gameplay featuring all three of the characters with some explosive swordplay. At the 23-minute mark, Ichigo, Rukia, and Sosuke Aizen each got time to have their moves shown from the characters’ perspectives.

Even though you won’t be seeing the Bleach characters in the live demos just yet, you can still see more real-time Jump Force fights 27 minutes into the livestream when the presenters choose their teams and face off against each other. Frieza and Goku from Dragon Ball make another appearance alongside Naruto and others in the live gameplay that spans several matches of 3v3 fights.

More anime and manga characters such as these can be expected to make an appearance in Jump Force as we move closer to its 2019 release date. An exact date that it’ll be released hasn’t been revealed, but we do know that it’ll feature a myriad of anime characters since it’s being made for the big 50th anniversary of Weekly Jump Magazine.

“For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind,” Bandai Namco’s description for Jump Force says. “Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the famous Weekly Jump Magazine, Jump Force is also making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.”

Jump Force is scheduled to be out some time in 2019.