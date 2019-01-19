‘Jump Force’ Leak Reveals Jotaro From ‘JoJo’ and Dai From ‘Dragon Quest’

Yesterday, we reported on that Jump Force had added four new Naruto characters to its roster. Now it’s added two more, but this time it’s Dai from Dragon Quest and Jotaro from JoJo’s Bizzare Adventure.

The news comes way not of an official announcement or a new trailer, but from a sponsored post on Instagram from Bandai Namco itself. The post outright names Dai, confirming his inclusion. Meanwhile, it doesn’t do the same for Jotaro, but he is pictured in one of the images used, which seemingly confirms his inclusion.

Now, because the post is sponsored, it means it won’t appear on the Bandai Namco page, only randomly on your feed. In other words, it’s possible it could be a fake. However, Yonkou Productions — a reliable source when it comes to anime and manga — has confirmed the post is real and shared screenshots of it today on Twitter.

For those that don’t know: Jotaro is the third and most recurring JoJo in the JoJo Bizarre Adventure series.

According to the game’s official wiki, JoJo is a biracial (half-Japanese) delinquent who lives an ordinary life until the Joestar Family’s old enemy, DIO, returns. After seeing his mother fall ill because of DIO, and heeding his grandfather’s call, Jotaro travels to Egypt in order to save his mother and stop the vampire once and for all.

As for Dai, he’s the main character in the long-running Dragon Quest: Dai no Daibouken manga series. Dai notably grew up on an island full of friendly monsters, and was trained by Avan. He’s also had an issue with casting spells, except when he’s very angry.

Jump Force is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. If you’re in Japan, the game will release on February 14. If you’re anywhere else, it will release a day later on the 15. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port. However, one hasn’t been ruled out either.

