New ‘Jump Force’ Trailer Reveals Kaiba

Today, Bandai Namco released the first and official trailer of Seto Kaiba, Jump Force’s first DLC character that is coming in May. Unfortunately, the trailer is pretty short — just 20 seconds — but it does offer a nice glimpse at the Yu-Gi-Oh! character in action against Yami on the Golden Gate Bridge using his signature cards: Blue-Eyes White Dragon and the Egyptian god, Obelisk the Tormentor.

As you may remember, Kaiba was first announced earlier this month, but up until this point we’ve only seen the Blue-Eyes master in the game via screenshots. There’s still no word when Kaiba will be releasing specifically, but it will be sometime in May alongside two unannounced fighters.

Kaiba is the first of many DLC characters, all of which are included in the Fighters Pass, or can be purchased as stand-alone fighters. In addition to new DLC characters, there will also be numerous free updates. Bandai Namco outlines it all via the following post-launch content roadmap:

April 2019

Free Update Clan feature Vertex event New avatar costumes



May 2019

Free Update Online Link Mission Raid Boss Event New stage: World Tournament Stage

Paid DLC Seto Kaiba and two other playable characters Avatar costumes and skills



June 2019

Free Update Arena event New avatar costumes



July 2019

Free Update Tournament event New avatar costumes



August 2019

Free Update New avatar costumes New stage: Valley of the End

Paid DLC Three new playable characters Avatar costumes and skills



Jump Force is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port, however, Bandai Namco is known to bring some of its games to the Switch after their initial release, so there’s a chance Jump Force will do the same at some point. While the game struggled critically, it has sold pretty well, making the chances of a port even greater.

For more news, media, and information on the fighting game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here. And if you haven’t already, don’t forget to also check out our official review of the game to find out what we think about it.

