‘Jump Force’ Launch Trailer Shows Off a Diverse Roster

Jump Force’s new trailer unites many, many fighters across different franchises in one last preview ahead of the game’s full release later this week.

The character reveals for Jump Force have been coming steadily since the game’s initial announcement, and you’ll see most of those fighters in Bandai Namco’s latest trailer. Everyone from Naruto to Yugi from Yu-Gi-Oh! and Izuku from My Hero Academia is in Jump Force, a game that’s scheduled to release on February 15th. Those who pre-order the Ultimate Edition of Jump Force can play three days earlier through an early access release.

Earth depends on YOU! Unite to Fight with your favorite Shonen Jump characters to defend our planet from chaos and destruction! Pre-Order the #JUMPFORCE Ultimate Edition now to get 3 Days Early Access to the game: //t.co/2aJpkJ6b9F pic.twitter.com/MHussTtZ7b — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) February 11, 2019

Though there’s quite the variety of characters in the new Jump Force trailer, not all of them will be familiar faces. Akira Toriyama, the creator of the Dragon Ball series, imagined several new characters for Jump Force, one of which is the gold armor-wearing villain who’s seen midway through the trailer saying “This contemptible world must be changed.” Other new characters beyond Kane will also make appearances during the game’s story.

Some of these characters will even be exclusive to the game’s story mode and won’t actually be playable. Light Yagami and Ryuk, both of which come from Death Note, were revealed long ago to b e a part of Jump Force and made a return once again in this launch trailer. Their reveal brought about some questions of how they’d fight though since neither of them are known for actually doing battle with opponents, but Bandai Namco confirmed that they wouldn’t be playable and will instead be involved with the game’s story mode.

If a fan-favorite or a niche pick has been left out of all these character reveals, it looks like people will have to wait for a DLC release or a surprise appearance in the story mode to see that fighter in Jump Force. Bandai Namco confirmed not long ago that “the roster is complete,” so all the characters revealed so far are the ones players will find at launch.

Jump Force is scheduled to fully release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on February 15th.