Jump Force to Add Final Boss as DLC Fighter

It would appear that Prometheus, the final boss in the anime fighter Jump Force, is officially scheduled to join the roster as downloadable content. According to V-Jump, the boss-turned-fighter will appear as part of a free fall update to the game, though it’s unclear exactly when that’ll occur. Should this come to pass, it’ll mark the third original character in the game’s list of fighters.

Notably, Prometheus, in addition to fellow original characters Kane and Galena, was included as a potentially playable character in various datamining efforts and leaks earlier this year. Kane and Galena were both recently added to the video game at the end of July, so the fact that Prometheus has now been confirmed isn’t all that surprising. It does beg the question, however: will other leaks and datamined fighters be confirmed in the near future?

ComicBook.com reviewed the title upon release, and here’s an excerpt of our less-than-stellar full review:

“With 50 years under its belt, Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump has birthed some impressive heroes. Icons like Naruto and Goku got their start under the manga anthology, giving the title clout. To celebrate its big anniversary, Weekly Shonen Jump announced ambitious plans to bring those all-stars together in a fighting game called Jump Force, but unfortunately the venture falls short in just about every respect.”

Jump Force is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The Character Pass, with its full slate of DLC fighters, is currently available for $29.99, or for $3.99 individually. In addition to Prometheus, fans can look forward to Dragon Ball‘s Majin Buu, Bleach‘s Toshiro Hitsugaya and Grimmjow, My Hero Academia‘s Katsuki Bakugo, Naruto‘s Madara Uchiha, and One Piece‘s Trafalgar D. Law joining the roster as DLC.

