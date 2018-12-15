‘Jump Force’ Adds Asta From ‘Black Clover’

Bandai Namco has revealed the latest character to join the roster of its upcoming Weekly Shonen Jump fighting game, Jump Force: Black Clover’s Asta.

Details on the fighter are currently quite scarce, but we do know he’ll coming packing his two battle swords: his rush-type Demon Slayer Sword and his range-type Demon Dweller Sword.

To accompany the announcement, Bandai Namco also revealed the character’s first batch of screenshots, which you can peep via the following tweet:

Brace yourselves because Asta is joining JUMP FORCE! Harness the power of his anti-magic swords and strike down your opponents! Unite to Fight when #JUMPFORCE releases on Feb 15th, 2019! Pre-order your copy today: //t.co/2aJpkIOzL5 pic.twitter.com/ov7feBUnAl — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) December 14, 2018

As you would expect, Black Clover fans were over the moon about the news. However, while general Jump Force fans were happy to see the roster addition, some of it was drowned out by the growing demand for Bandai Namco to add Tsunayoshi Sawada — aka Tsuna — the protagonist of Katekyo Hitman Reborn.

YOU GUYS REALLY ADDED HIM? omg.. pic.twitter.com/sn2AKANvXD — Angel 🎶 (@Incursix) December 14, 2018

What are you waiting for ? Announce Tsuna Please pic.twitter.com/Vwdr55QiFF — Ali Mondani (@AliNase53489456) December 14, 2018

Literally bought J-stars just for him, don’t let me down pls pic.twitter.com/DJYJzJjFyq — 标记 ✨ (@Curlyymarr) December 14, 2018

He looks amazing in this art style — ❄️World of Kurisumasu❄️ (@SeaSidewind1) December 14, 2018

For those that don’t know: Asta is the protagonist of Black Clover. An orphan raised by a church in a small village, he is the wielder of the five-leaf clover grimoire, a member of Clover Kingdom’s Black Bull, and a Third Class Junior Magic Knight.

The official Black Cover wiki adds the following about Asta’s personality:

“Asta generally is cheerful and hyperactive. He tends to shout to express his thoughts and expresses his goals, regardless of other people’s opinions, as seen when he expressed his goal on becoming a Magic Emperor during the Magic Knights entrance exam, where he tells other people who disagree with him to be quiet. His strong tenacity interests Yami Sukehiro enough to recruit him into his ranks. His strong determination also leads him to have a strong will to never give up and keep standing during a harsh battle, as acknowledged by Magna Swing.”

Jump Force is poised to release in Japan on February 14 via the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The following day the game will release in Europe and North America, as well as hit PC.