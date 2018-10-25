‘Jump Force’ Release Date Revealed In New Trailer

We finally have a release date for the Shonen Jump mashup fighting game Jump Force alongside a brand new trailer showing off Fist of the North Star and City Hunter favorites!

Aside from the February 15, 2019 release date, the most exciting thing about the latest video at the top of the article is seeing Fist of the North Star’s Kenshiro join the fight alongside Ryo Saeba of City Hunter fame. Both characters are confirmed to be fully playable, making it a phenomenal revelation for fans of both franchises.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The latest trailer also revealed a brand new stage set in Paris, which is totally out of left field but just goes to show what a surprise the upcoming title will be. It’s much more than just some anime game, this re-imagines some of the biggest names in manga and anime as they would be in the real world in realistic settings.

As mentioned in our earlier coverage today about the revealed box art, the chosen face of the game is a variant of a previously released image, though it makes sense that they would choose three powerhouse anime franchises to feature on the cover. A little something for Naruto, One Piece, and Dragon Ball fans with even more fan service when the game arrives in the middle of February of next year.

Jump Force is officially slated for a February 15, 2019 release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For even more amazing Jump Force coverage, you can check out our full coverage for the latest roster additions, sneak peaks, and gameplay footage!

You can also sound off with some of your own ideal picks for future roster reveals in the comment section below! Personally, and I’ve said this before, I’m pulling for Inuyasha though I know there’s not a chance in Hell that will happen. Still, I can dream and so can you so sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!

For more about the fighting game itself:

“For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Forcewill bear the fate of the entire human kind.”

The official description continues, “Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the famous Weekly Jump Magazine, Jump Force is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.”