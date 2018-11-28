New ‘Jump Force’ Trailer Shows Rurouni Kenshin In Action

Despite the controversy over Bandai Namco’s decision to include the Rurouni Kenshin franchise within Jump Force in light of the creator’s conviction of child pornography, the upcoming hybrid-style anime game continues to make its way towards release. With even more previews of what’s to come, a new trailer shows off exactly what the Rurouni Kenshin characters have to offer the title.

The decision to add this franchise is an odd one. As mentioned in our previous coverage, though he was essentially given a slap on the wrist in Japan – his crime had a much bigger impact on his work on the western side of things.

When creator Nobuhiro Watsuki was convicted last year, Viz Media promptly halted the series – keeping it in an indefinite hiatus. Now that the franchise is back for yet another major Shonen Jump crossover, some gamers anticipating the upcoming game are faced with a moral dilemma as to whether or not support the title that includes his work.

Jump Force is officially slated for a February 15, 2019 release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For even more amazing Jump Force coverage, you can check out our full coverage for the latest roster additions, sneak peaks, and gameplay footage!

You can also sound off with some of your own ideal picks for future roster reveals in the comment section below!

“For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Forcewill bear the fate of the entire human kind.”

The official description continues, “Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the famous Weekly Jump Magazine, Jump Force is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.”